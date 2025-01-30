Small plane crash in California leaves 2 critically injured

Two people were critically injured Wednesday when their small plane crashed in California, authorities said.

A Cirrus SR22 aircraft went down near Santa Barbara Airport around 2.15 p.m. local time (2215GMT), igniting a vegetation fire and forcing closures on the US-101 Freeway.

Witnesses pulled both occupants from the wreckage before deputies arrived, according to reports. The victims were hospitalized with serious injuries. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick confirmed that there were no fatalities.

California Highway Patrol said all lanes are open after a brief closure.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.

No further details were immediately released.



