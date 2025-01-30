'Focus now is rescuing people,' Washington DC mayor says on mid-air collision

 Contact Us
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed early Thursday that rescue operations are ongoing after a passenger plane and military helicopter crashed into the Potomac River late Wednesday. The collision occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport, and authorities are focused on rescuing those involved.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published January 30,2025
"Both aircraft are in the water. The focus now is rescuing people," Muriel Bowser said at a news conference.

Her remarks came after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided in midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.

"A passenger plane coming to the airport here collided with a military helicopter," Bowser told the reporters at the airport, without giving further information about the rescue operation.