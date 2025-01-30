'Focus now is rescuing people,' Washington DC mayor says on mid-air collision

Washington DC mayor said early Thursday that rescue operation continues after a passenger plane and military helicopter crashed into the Potomac River late Wednesday.

"Both aircraft are in the water. The focus now is rescuing people," Muriel Bowser said at a news conference.

Her remarks came after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided in midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.

"A passenger plane coming to the airport here collided with a military helicopter," Bowser told the reporters at the airport, without giving further information about the rescue operation.



