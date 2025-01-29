Rubio urges higher European defense spending in call with EU’s Kallas

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the need to bolster transatlantic security, urged Europe to increase defense spending and highlighted challenges posed by China during a phone call Tuesday with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, according to the State Department.

Rubio also welcomed the EU's extension of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and discussed "ways to deepen US-EU cooperation on common priorities," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The call followed US President Donald Trump's demand that NATO members increase defense spending to 5% of GDP from the current 2% target.

Kallas, in a post on X, said her discussion with Rubio covered Russia's war in Ukraine, Iran's "malign influence" and China, adding "the EU and US are always stronger together."

She expressed hope for an in-person meeting soon amid reports that Rubio skipped a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.