Rubio discusses post-war plans for Gaza with his Egyptian, Qatari counterparts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday about the latest developments in Gaza and "post-conflict planning" to prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from governing the enclave, according to the State Department.

"The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Rubio also thanked Egypt for its mediation in securing a Gaza cease-fire and hostage exchange deal as well as its continuing humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza.

In a separate call with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Rubio expressed appreciation for Qatar's role in brokering the cease-fire. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that Hamas releases all remaining hostages.

Rubio also underscored that "discussions to advance post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza for the longer term are vital for regional security and stability."

The calls came after US President Donald Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, a suggestion met with strong rejection from both countries.

Trump's proposal came a week after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.