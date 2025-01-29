Man plans to kill Republicans arrested near US Capitol

A young man armed with knives and Molotov cocktails was arrested near the US Capitol in Washington, who had planned to kill top Republicans, including Pete Hegseth and Mike Johnson, say the Capitol police.

Ryan English, 24, surrendered to Capitol Police on Monday, admitting to carrying knives and two Molotov cocktails made from 50ml Absolut Vodka bottles filled with hand sanitizer-soaked cloths.

English traveled from Massachusetts to Washington on Sunday, initially planning to kill Pete Hegseth, whom he referred to as a Nazi, or Mike Johnson, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the Capitol Police.

However, he later shifted his focus and decided to target Scott Bessent, a billionaire hedge fund manager who was confirmed as Treasury Secretary, according to The New York Times.

The affidavit said English planned to use the vodka bottles to start fires by wrapping them in alcohol-soaked rags, lighting them, and throwing them at Bessent. It also noted that English considered stabbing Bessent if he got close enough.

The reason English approached a Capitol police officer and confessed his plan remains unclear, according to court records.

Investigators found messages in which he expressed regret for what he had planned to do.

English is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday morning, according to the daily.