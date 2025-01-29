85% of Greenlanders oppose U.S. ownership, poll shows

A new poll reveals that 85% of Greenlanders are against their island becoming part of the U.S., contradicting Donald Trump's claim that the people of Greenland "want to be with us." Following Trump's call to take control of Greenland, the poll shows only 6% support the U.S. ownership, while 9% remain undecided.

Since his re-election, Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, and claimed that the island's 57,000 residents wanted to join the U.S. However, the recent poll conducted by Danish newspaper Berlingske showed strong opposition to this idea.

EUROPE'S CALL FOR UNITY

Amid changing U.S. relations, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized Europe's need to stand united, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that borders cannot be changed by force.

DENMARK'S SECURITY PLANS FOR GREENLAND

Denmark has unveiled a new security package for Greenland, including three new Arctic ships, long-range drones, and satellite surveillance systems to strengthen its sovereignty.

INUIT PERSPECTIVE

The Inuit Circumpolar Council stressed that the focus should be on improving the quality of life and rights of the Inuit people, rather than on who governs Greenland.