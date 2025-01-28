Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises to 29 as destruction mounts

An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire with the Pacific Ocean in the distance on January 27, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County this month has risen to 29, with the latest fatality linked to the Palisades Fire, local media reported on Monday.

The Palisades Fire, which ignited on Jan. 7 during extreme Santa Ana winds, destroyed 6,837 homes and burned 23,448 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said, according to NBC News.

The blaze was 95% contained as of Monday, the outlet reported.

Another wildfire, the Eaton Fire, also broke out on Jan. 7, ravaging Altadena and nearby cities.

It burned 14,021 acres and destroyed 9,418 homes and structures.

Officials said it is now 98% contained, according to NBC News.

The media outlet also quoted Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley as describing the fires as "one of the most destructive disasters in Los Angeles history."

Residents have begun returning to areas previously under evacuation orders, while investigations into the causes of both fires are ongoing.

The Palisade Fire is 65% contained, while containment of the Eaton Fire has hit 89%, as firefighting efforts have started to succeed.

Two other smaller fires, which have burned a cumulative 123 acres, ignited early Tuesday in the city of San Diego, some 195 kilometers (121 miles) southeast of Los Angeles, with containment efforts at 50% and 40% respectively.