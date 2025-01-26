Trump vows to end economic suffering for Americans

President Donald Trump on Saturday pledged to end economic suffering in the US, saying "America's decline is over."

"We talk about how we're going to end the economic suffering and stagnation and disaster of the past four years and create the four greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said at a 'No tax on tips' rally in Las Vegas.

Trump said his leadership will defeat inflation, bring down prices and raise wages.

"For four long years, the last administration waged war on the American middle class and everybody else. Had a lot of wars. We had no wars when I left. ... We defeated Daesh [ISIS] and we stayed out. Nobody wanted to mess with us. They had a lot of wars. ... We're trying to put them out," he said.

Since he became the 47th president on Jan. 20, Trump said he has been moving with "urgency and historic speed to fix every single calamity" the Biden administration created.

"And this week alone, I took nearly 350 executive actions to reverse the horrible failures and betrayals that we inherited from a group of people that didn't know what the hell they were doing," he added.

Near the top of the agenda of the Republican majority in Congress is to pass a massive tax cut for American workers and families, he said.

"In the coming weeks, I'll be working with Congress to get a bill on my desk that cut taxes for workers, families, small businesses," Trump added.