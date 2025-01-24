Pandas, like Trump, are back in Washington

Move over President Trump -- the newest stars in Washington are two giant pandas who made their public debut on Friday in front of hundreds of adoring fans.

Bao Li and Qing Bao rambled around their enclosure, played in the snow and munched on bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in the US capital.

The pair, who arrived from China in October, have been in quarantine while their home was renovated with new climbing structures, water features and rock zones.

Bao Li and Qing Bao -- both three years old -- are part of a 10-year agreement with China, after the previous pandas in Washington returned home in 2023.

Their arrival is the latest chapter of so-called "panda diplomacy," in which China's black-and-white bears are sent across the globe as soft-power ambassadors.

After Washington lost its last pandas, the lack of immediate replacements was viewed by many as a symbol of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

- 'WON OUR HEARTS' -

Zoo officials said the two new residents have settled in well with Bao Li, a male, happy to eat anything, though female Qing Bao is pickier.

"For over 50 years, giant pandas have been an integral part of the fabric and culture of Washington," zoo director Brandie Smith said.

"Bao Li and Qing Bao have won our hearts, and we're excited to welcome panda fans back to the zoo."

Bao Li's name translates as "active and vital power" while Qing Bao means "green" and "treasure."

They were flown from Chengdu to Dulles airport in Virginia aboard a FedEx cargo plane decorated with giant panda images.

Under the zoo's agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, the pandas will remain in the United States for a decade for an annual fee of $1 million.

The pandas are too young to breed, but will reach sexual maturity between ages four and seven. Any cub would leave for China when young to join in the country's breeding program.

Thanks to conservation efforts, the giant panda was downgraded last year from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on the global list of species at risk of extinction.

The new pandas are among just a few that remain in the United States, including a pair that arrived at San Diego's zoo last summer.

The Washington zoo relaunched its popular giant panda cam, with 40 cameras streaming images throughout the day.

It is also selling panda-themed merchandise ranging from M&M candy to hoodies, pillows and notepads under the slogan "Pandas Are Here."

The first pandas were sent to Washington as a gift in 1972, following US president Richard Nixon's historic visit to the Communist nation.







