Lebanese army enters 2 towns in southern Lebanon ahead of Israeli withdrawal deadline

The Lebanese army entered two towns Friday in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon following an Israeli withdrawal, according to the Lebanese state news agency, NNA.

The development comes barely one day before the deadline for the withdrawal. Israel, however, said earlier that the withdrawal could take longer than the 60-day timeline.

NNA said the Lebanese army entered Jibbain and Chihine in the Tyre district.

Following a ceasefire on Nov. 27, the Lebanese army deployed to several towns in the south after the Israeli army's withdrawal.

Defense Minister Maurice Selim reiterated his country's position Thursday on Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon within the 60-day timeframe.

Lebanon and Israel reached a ceasefire deal on Nov. 27 to end more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip which was also halted under a ceasefire agreement Sunday.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,670 have been injured.









