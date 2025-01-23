 Contact Us
Trump pardons 2 ex-police officers convicted in death of Black man in Washington, DC

Published January 23,2025
US President Donald Trump pardoned two former Metropolitan Police Department officers Wednesday who were convicted in connection with the death of a Black man in 2020.

According to the White House, Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon to Lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and Officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown.

Hylton-Brown, 20, died in October 2020 after crashing his moped during a police chase in Washington, D.C., which sparked a public outcry.

Zabavsky was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, while Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice, according to the Justice Department.

According to investigators, the officers attempted to cover up the incident by disabling their body cameras, tampering with the scene and providing false information to their commanding officers about what had occurred.