Trump appoints Sean Curran as Secret Service director

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has appointed Sean Curran as the director of the Secret Service.

"It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," he added.

Curran started his career in the Secret Service in 2001 as a special agent in the Newark Field Office.

Trump said that during his first term, Curran served as the assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Division, with direct oversight and responsibility of multiple protectees and enhanced security plans for his residences.

"Sean has distinguished himself as a brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World," said Trump.

"He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before," he added.

The Secret Service has faced criticism over security failures and poor communication after an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024 which injured Trump during his campaign rally in Butler. A second assassination attempt was foiled near his golf club in Florida on Sept. 15.



