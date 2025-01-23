Rubio pledges in call with Netanyahu to work to help free remaining hostages in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio is shown in Washington (REUTERS File Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming Washington's "steadfast support for Israel" and pledging to work to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the State Department.

Rubio congratulated Netanyahu on Israel's "successes" against Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah group, pledging to "work tirelessly" to help free the Israeli hostages still being held captive.

Rubio also conveyed his commitment to addressing the "threats posed by Iran" and "pursuing opportunities for peace," it added.

The phone call came after US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is not confident that the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will be upheld, adding it is "not our war."

The start of the first six weeks of phase one of the ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19 which suspended the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

The three-phase agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israel has killed nearly 47,200 Palestinians in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people and led to the taking of 250 hostages, according to Israel.

More than 10,400 Palestinian prisoners are being held in Israeli jails, while Hamas is holding around 96 Israelis in Gaza.

Under the first six-week phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli captives in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israel's genocidal war has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.