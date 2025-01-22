US President Donald Trump wants to withdraw 20,000 troops from Europe, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

Trump plans to cut the US troop presence in Europe by about 20%, or 20,000 troops, as part of a review of Washington's commitment to protecting Europe, the state-run ANSA news agency, citing a European diplomatic source.

"Furthermore, for those who remain, he would like a financial contribution from European countries because these soldiers are a deterrent, and the costs cannot be borne only by American taxpayers," the source was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

In July 2020, during his first term, Trump announced that the US would withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in response to Berlin's failure to meet NATO defense spending targets.

In February 2021, President Joe Biden formally suspended the planned withdrawal of US troops from Germany.

Approximately 100,000 US troops from different branches are stationed throughout Europe as of late 2024.