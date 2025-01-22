Trump orders federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff put on paid leave

The Trump administration has directed federal agencies to place all employees in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) roles on paid leave by Wednesday evening, according to the White House.

The memo, reported by several US media outlets and confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump to end federal policies and programs promoting DEI, claiming they undermine civil rights laws and national unity.

"President Trump campaigned on ending the scourge of DEI from our federal government and returning America to a merit based society where people are hired based on their skills, not for the color of their skin. This is another win for Americans of all races, religions and creeds. Promises made, promises kept," Leavitt said in a statement.

In the executive order, Trump described DEI and DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility) policies as "illegal" and asserted they violate federal civil rights laws while eroding national unity.

"They deny, discredit and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive and pernicious identity-based spoils system," he said.

"Hardworking Americans who deserve a shot at the American Dream should not be stigmatized, demeaned, or shut out of opportunities because of their race or sex," Trump added.



