Shooting in US state of Tennessee leaves 2 dead, 1 injured: Police

A high school shooting Wednesday left two students dead, including the shooter, and another injured in the US state of Tennessee, according to police.

The suspected gunman opened fire in the Antioch High School cafeteria before fatally shooting himself in Nashville.

" We know that at 11:09 am, a person who has been identified as a 17-year-old, armed with a pistol, fired multiple shots in the cafeteria of the school. The individual wounded two other students, one of them fatally, before shooting and killing himself," Metro Nashville Police Spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters.

There is no danger at the school, he added.
































