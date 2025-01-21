Trump revokes US sanctions against illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

US President Donald Trump decided Monday to rescind an executive order by the Biden administration that imposed sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

It was among 78 executive orders rescinded by Trump not long after he stepped into the Oval Office.

Executive order 14115 titled "Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security and Stability in the West Bank" targeted illegal Israeli settlers who committed "high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction."

The order, signed by Biden on Feb. 1, 2024, said that illegal Israeli settler violence "undermines the foreign policy objectives of the United States, including the viability of a two-state solution and ensuring Israelis and Palestinians can attain equal measures of security, prosperity and freedom."