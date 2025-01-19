Trump to issue executive order on Monday to let TikTok operate

 Contact Us
President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that he will issue an executive order allowing TikTok to continue operating after taking office Monday, while seeking 50% U.S. ownership in a joint venture.

Published January 19,2025
Republican President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he will issue an executive order when he takes office on Monday that would let TikTok be operational, while adding he would like the U.S. to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, stopped working for its 170 million American users on Sunday after a law took effect banning the app's continued operation over concerns that Americans' data could be misused by Chinese officials.

"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," Trump said on social media.