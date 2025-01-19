Death toll rises to 60 in clashes between armed groups in Colombia

The death toll from clashes between Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) and members of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 33rd Front has risen to 60, the Ombudsman's Office said Sunday.

The violence erupted three days ago in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander, affecting towns including Convención, Abrego, Teorama, El Tarra, Hacarí, and Tibú.

Reports indicate that around 30 people have been injured in the ongoing clashes.

"People are fleeing their towns. The situation is devastating, and the basic sense of humanity must prevail. Nothing can justify this," the Ombudsman's Office said, urging local and national authorities to provide humanitarian assistance.

Local media estimate that 2,500 people have been displaced, with 10 women and 30 others forcibly detained.

- MILITARY OPERATIONS UNDERWAY

President Gustavo Petro convened with local officials and senior military commanders in Catatumbo to assess the situation.

Following his directives, military units launched large-scale operations to rescue those detained and evacuate the injured from conflict zones.

The clashes, which began Jan. 16, were reportedly triggered by a dispute over control of coca crops and drug trafficking routes.

Footage shared on social media shows bodies on the streets and homes being raided.

Petro previously stated on X that the ELN has shown no intention of pursuing peace.

"The crimes committed by ELN in Catatumbo are war crimes. The dialogue process with this group has been suspended," he stressed.

Peace negotiations with the ELN, which resumed in November 2022, were halted in September 2024 after an attack on a military base left three soldiers dead and 30 injured.

Talks briefly resumed in Venezuela on Nov. 1, 2024, but progress has been limited.

The Colombian government continues efforts to stabilize the region amid ongoing challenges from armed groups vying for control of resources and territory.









