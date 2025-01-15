TRUMPS PICK FOR PENTAGON CHIEF SAYS HE ROBUSTLY SUPPORTS ISRAEL IN GAZA WAR

Trump's pick for Pentagon chief says he 'robustly supports' Israel in Gaza war

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary said Tuesday that he backed Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip.

Pete Hegseth was testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing.

His opening remarks were interrupted many times by protestors, one of whom called him a "misogynist" and a "Christian Zionist" before being removed from the room by the Capitol Police.

Sen. Tom Cotton said he was not really sure why being a Christian Zionist was a bad thing.

"I'm a Christian, I'm a Zionist. Zionism is that the Jewish people deserve a homeland in the ancient holy land where they lived since the dawn of history. Do you consider yourself a Christian Zionist?" Cotton asked Hegseth.

"I am a Christian and I robustly support the state of Israel and its existential defense and the way America comes alongside them as their great ally," Hegseth said.

"I support Israel in destroying and killing every last member of Hamas," he added.