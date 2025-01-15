Los Angeles fire death toll rises to 25 as officials warn of strengthened winds

At least 25 people have died as wildfires continue to devastate parts of Los Angeles County, now in their eighth day, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed in an update on Tuesday.

The fires, which include the Palisades and Eaton fires, have claimed nine and 16 lives, respectively.

As the fires rage, authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant, with the National Weather Service warned of winds expected overnight into Wednesday.

"Winds are weaker than expected today, but looking for one more enhancement late tonight and Wednesday. Not quite out of the woods yet. Red Flag Warnings remain in play. Stay aware of your surroundings," National Weather Service Los Angeles said.

According to Cal Fire, the Eaton and Palisades fires have become the most and second-most destructive wildfires in Southern California's history, respectively. Together, the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires have scorched approximately 60 square miles, an area larger than Paris.

As of Tuesday evening, the Palisades fire has scorched over 23,700 acres and is 18% contained. The Eaton Fire, which has burned through 14,117 acres, is 35% contained. In Ventura County, the Auto fire is 47% contained, while the Hurst fire north of Los Angeles is nearly fully contained at 97%.

Robert Fenton, regional administrator for FEMA Region 9, said FEMA has received more than 40,000 applications for assistance from individuals impacted by the California wildfires. It came after US President Joe Biden said people impacted by the fires will receive a one-time payment of $770.





