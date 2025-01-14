TRUMPS DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE GRILLED OVER BRUTAL REMARKS ON WOMEN IN THE MILITARY

Pete Hegseth, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of defense, looks on as he testifies before a Senate Committee on Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

In long-awaited confirmation hearing on Tuesday, US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the nation's next defense secretary was questioned over his "brutal" remarks on women in the military.

"Please explain these types of statements because they're brutal and they're mean and they disrespect men and women who are willing to die for this country," Senator Kirsten Gillibrand asked Pete Hegseth, appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"Senator, I appreciate your comments, and I would point out I've never disparaged women serving in the military. I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform past and present," he said.

Citing Hegseth's previous "terrible" remarks opposing women serving in combat roles, Gillibrand challenged the nominee, saying: "Please do not deny that you've made those statements… You're basically saying women, after they have children, can't ever serve in the military to combat roles. It's a silly thing to say ... (It's) beneath the position that you are aspiring to."

Hegseth sought to walk back his comments criticizing women serving in combat roles, but Sen. Jeanne Shaheen also criticized Hegseth, saying: "What do you have to say to the almost 400,000 women who are serving today about your position on whether they should be capable to rise through the highest ranks of our military?"

Hegseth said that if he was confirmed for the post, he would "be honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside you, shoulder to shoulder, men and women, black, white, all backgrounds with a shared purpose."

"Our differences are not what define us. Our unity and our shared purpose is what define us, and you will be treated fairly, with dignity, honor and respect, just like every man and woman in uniform, just like the men and women that I've worked with in my veterans organizations," he added.

'MAYBE YOU'LL GO BACK TO YOUR OLD VIEWS'



When Sen. Joni Ernst asked whether he would support women continuing to have the opportunity to serve in combat roles, Hegseth said: "Yes, women will have access to ground combat roles given the standards remain high."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for her part, asked what has changed in Hegseth's views on women in the military in the space of just a few weeks, referring to how recent some of his controversial comments are.

"I understand many women serving in the military right now might think that if you can convert so rapidly, your long-held and aggressively pursued views in just 32 days, that 32 days after you get confirmed, maybe you'll just reverse those views and go back to the old guy who said: 'Straight up, women do not belong'," Warren said.

In addition to his controversial remarks about women in the military, Hegseth also faces allegations of sexual assault stemming from a 2017 incident in Monterey, California. Local police investigated the assault claim but did not file charges against Hegseth.

Hegseth, 44, seen as one of Trump's more controversial Cabinet nominees, also faces allegations of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement.

Trump is set to take office next Monday, returning to the White House after a four-year absence.