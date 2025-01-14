TOP SENATE DEMOCRAT SAYS TRUMPS DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE NOT QUALIFIED

Top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday said that President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next defense secretary is not "qualified."

"I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," Sen. Jack Reed said at confirmation hearing of Pete Hegseth.

Reed said the committee must acknowledge the "concerning" public reports against Hegseth.

"We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources-including your own writings-implicate you with disregarding laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues," he added.

The senator said he has reviewed many of these allegations and find them "extremely alarming."

"Indeed, the totality of your own writings and alleged conduct would disqualify any servicemember from holding any leadership position in the military, much less being confirmed as the Secretary of Defense," he added.

Reed also said that Hegseth "lacks the character and composure" to hold the position of secretary of defense.