California wildfire recovery to cost tens of billions of dollars: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Monday that rebuilding Los Angeles following devastating wildfires will cost tens of billions of dollars.

"Although the federal government is going to cover 100% of the cost for the next 180 days for things like firefighter overtime pay, debris removal and temporary shelters, it's going to cost tens of billions of dollars to get Los Angeles back to where it was," Biden said in a briefing with emergency officials.

He said Congress will need to step up to provide funding to help those affected by the wildfires.

At least 24 people have died since multiple fires began last Tuesday and more than 12,000 structures including homes, businesses and houses of worship have been reduced to ashes.

More than 40,000 acres have been scorched by the Eaton, Palisades, Kenneth and Hurst fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Efforts to contain the fires continue.

Biden said that state, local and federal firefighters were able to prevent the largest fires from moving into new areas.

"In other words, they were able to contain the fires; 14% containment in the Pacific Palisades, that's how much has been contained, 33% in the fire in Pasadena, 95% in Sylmar, and the fire in Ventura has been 100% contained. And that's progress," he added.

The president said that people impacted by the fires will receive a one-time payment of $770.

"So far, nearly 6,000 survivors have registered to do just that. And $5.1 million has gone out. And I encourage everyone, everyone who has been impacted to get assistance," he said, vowing to do "everything possible" to help Los Angeles residents get through the disaster.





