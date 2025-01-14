Brush fire erupts along Ventura riverbed near Los Angeles

A brush fire erupted Monday evening along the Santa Clara Riverbed in Ventura as firefighters continued to battle two major wildfires devastating Los Angeles County in the US State of California.

First responders were dispatched to the area near the 3300 block of Ventura Road for the fire, which was dubbed the "Auto Fire," the NBC News Los Angeles reported.

The blaze spread along the riverbed, prompting officials to order evacuations for unhoused individuals living nearby.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the fire had been contained to 55 acres (22 hectares), with firefighters staying at the scene to address hot spots and work on further containment.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire occurred as the Southland braces for another round of strong winds expected to peak around 4 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Dozens of thousands of acres of land have burned since the evening of Jan. 7 across different parts of Los Angeles, spreading rapidly due to strong winds.



