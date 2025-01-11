10 killed in Colombia plane crash

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency
Published January 11,2025
At least 10 people were killed in a crash of a small plane in Urrao, northwest of Colombia, an official said on Friday.

The plane was en route from Jurado, a town in the province of Choco, near the border with Panama, bound for Medellin, when it lost communication on Wednesday.

Antioquia governor Andres Julian Redon said there were no survivors, and rescue teams managed to recover five bodies in the area.

He said due to unfavorable weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams continue their work with difficulty, and reiterated solidarity and support for the families of the deceased.