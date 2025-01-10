Hollywood celebrities criticize authorities for inadequate firefighting efforts

A looks at burned down houses while riding a bicycle in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 9, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Several Hollywood celebrities, whose homes in Los Angeles were damaged by wildfires, criticized authorities for their failure to effectively combat the fires.

The fires, which have been raging for days in Los Angeles and surrounding areas in California, continue to spread to new regions.

Some stars, whose homes are affected in the upscale Pacific Palisades area, have directed their frustration at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, in an Instagram post, said: "City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping"

Actor James Woods, whose home was rendered uninhabitable by the fire, criticized Democratic leaders in a post on X. Responding to a user, he said: "This fire is not from 'climate change,' you ignorant asshole. It's because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn't understand the first thing about fire management and the other can't fill the water reservoirs."

Actor Sara Foster called for Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign.

"We pay the highest taxes in California," Foster wrote. "Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits."

Rick Caruso, a billionaire who previously ran for mayor of Los Angeles, pointed out the significant deficiencies in fire prevention and response in the region.

"There's no water in the Palisades. There's no water coming out of the fire hydrants. This is an absolute mismanagement by the city. Not the firefighters' fault, but the city's," the former mayoral candidate told Fox11 Los Angeles.



"We have got a mayor that is out of the country, and we have got a city that is burning, and there is no resources to put out fires," he said. "It looks like we're in a third-world country here."

Celebrities have lost homes to the fires. Reports in the media indicate that Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Mandy Moore, Maria Shriver, Anna Faris, Spencer Pratt and Ricki Lake have either lost their homes or suffered significant damage to their properties.