Drone collides with firefighting aircraft as Los Angeles fires claim 10 lives

A civilian drone collided with a firefighting aircraft battling the deadly Los Angeles wildfires on Thursday, forcing the specialized plane out of service as the death toll from the blazes reached 10.

The SuperScooper Quebec 1 sustained wing damage when struck by an unauthorized drone at approximately 1 p.m. local time (2200GMT) while operating in the Palisades fire area, the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) said.

"Quebec 1 sustained wing damage and remains grounded and out of service," the department said, adding there were no injuries reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The grounding of the specialized Canadair CL-415 amphibious aircraft, designed specifically for aerial firefighting, comes as nearly half a dozen wildfires tear through Los Angeles communities, destroying thousands of houses.

Financial firm JP Morgan estimated the fires could become California's costliest, with economic losses approaching $50 billion and insured losses potentially exceeding $20 billion.

Flying drones near firefighting operations is a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison or fines up to $75,000, officials warned.





