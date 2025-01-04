13 killed, 29 hurt as bus crashes into ravine in Colombia

At least 13 people are dead and 30 were injured when a bus plunged into a ravine Friday on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, authorities reported.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. local time on a mountainous road in the Narino Department near the Ecuadorian border, as the bus plummeted into a 150-meter deep (492-foot) ravine.

The fire department said 11 people died at the scene, while two were later pronounced dead because of their injuries. Twenty-nine victims were seriously injured and are recovering at eight hospitals. The driver of the bus is among the injured.

Authorities reported that the but was transporting tourists visiting the Sanctuary of Las Lajas, a pilgrimage site located 2,900 meters (1.8 miles) above sea level and built within the Guaitara River canyon -- seven kilometers (4.3 miles) from the Ecuadorian border.

Narino Gov. Luis Alfonso Escobar attributed the accident to the driver's decision to use an alternate route to avoid paying tolls.

"We regret this tragic event at the beginning of 2025 of visitors who came from Cali to the Sanctuary of Las Lajas by the alternate route," he said. "Many drivers opt for alternate routes to avoid toll payments."

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, mechanical failure and excessive speed are suspected.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed condolences for the accident, stating that police are leading the emergency response. "We have a road disaster in Nariño. A private tourist bus veered off the road, resulting in 11 fatalities so far. Regrettable. The police are in charge of the emergency operation," he wrote earlier in the day on X.









