US President Biden marks 235 judicial confirmations

US President Joe Biden marked the 235 judicial confirmations accomplished during his administration on Thursday, the largest number in a single term since the Carter administration.

"Judges matter, shaping the everyday lives of Americans, protecting our basic freedoms...defending constitutional liberties, respecting the idea that precedent matters," Biden said.

The judges will be "independent, they'll be fair, and they'll be impartial and respect the rule of law," he added.

The 235 confirmations include one to the United States Supreme Court, 45 to the nation's courts of appeals, 187 to the nation's district courts, and two to the US Court of International Trade.

Biden was joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.

"Working with President Biden, Senate Democrats have confirmed 235 judges -- more than any majority has confirmed in decades. This is historic!" Schumer said on the Senate floor.