1,500 migrants head to U.S. border before Trump inauguration

A new migrant caravan of 1,500 people from Mexico is aiming to cross the U.S. border before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

According to reports in the Mexican press, around 1,500 migrants have set out from Tapachula, Mexico's largest southern border city, on their way to the U.S. border.

Luis Rey Garcia Villagran, Director of the Center for Human Dignity (CDH), called on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum not to block the migrants' journey. Speaking to the Spanish news agency EFE, Villagran stated, "We believe the biggest issue is the political differences between Sheinbaum and President-elect Trump."

Venezuelan migrant Cesar Eduardo Milano explained that the immigration office had not helped them, saying, "I haven't spoken to any immigration office, and I don't want to anymore. They offer us things they can't do, they detained me and it wasn't what they said. I was imprisoned under depressing conditions."

Social media footage shows migrants from various countries joining the caravan.

A large number of migrants from Central American countries are attempting to reach the U.S. through Guatemala and Mexico.