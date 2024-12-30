Biden honors Jimmy Carter following former president’s death

U.S. President Biden speaks on the death of former President Jimmy Carter, in St. Croix (REUTERS Photo)

US President Joe Biden on Sunday honored former President Jimmy Carter as a symbol of "simple decency" and a model of a life dedicated to purpose.

"Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds," Biden said in televised remarks addressing the death of the former US leader.

He highlighted Carter's legacy as a champion for peace, civil rights, human rights and global democracy, as well as his efforts to build housing for the homeless.

"Today, America and the world lost a remarkable leader," Biden said. "He was a statesman and humanitarian, and Jill and I lost a dear friend."

Reflecting on a personal relationship spanning more than 50 years, Biden recalled Carter's endorsement of his campaign and his support during difficult times, including when Biden's son Beau died.

"When we lost my son, Beau, he and Rosalynn were very kind to Jill and me. They were there for us," Biden said.

He described Carter's life as one of faith, humility and service to others.

"Jimmy Carter stands as a model of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, a life of principle," he said.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States, served from 1977 to 1981. He died Sunday at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia.