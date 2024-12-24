American Airlines grounds all flights in U.S. due to technical issue

American Airlines grounded all its flights across the U.S. early Tuesday due to an unspecified technical problem, impacting thousands of passengers traveling the day before Christmas.

"We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights," the company said on X.

The airline did not disclose the reason for the nationwide halt, but tried to reassure one impacted customer online, saying: "Our team is currently working to get (repairs) done. An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the airline had requested a nationwide ground stop but offered no further details.