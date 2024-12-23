Trump’s national security adviser pick says U.S. troops should not be in Syria

Mike Waltz, named as national security adviser by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, said that U.S. troops should not remain in Syria, citing a need to avoid prolonged involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts.

In an interview aired on Sunday, Waltz discussed key foreign policy issues, including the situation in Syria, American-Israeli hostages in Gaza, and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Waltz emphasized that Washington's primary concerns in Syria include the threat posed by ISIS/Daesh terrorists and ensuring the security of Israel's borders.

"President Trump is absolutely right. His mandate overwhelmingly was not to drag us into Middle Eastern wars," Waltz said. "We do not need American boots running around Syria in any way, shape or form. But we're keeping an eye on those things. ISIS (Daesh), Israel's border, and kind of the broader dynamic with our Gulf allies."

On Iran, Waltz stressed the importance of preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"If Iran gets a nuke, the Saudis are going to want a nuke. The Turks are going to want a nuke," he claimed.

Turning to Gaza, Waltz said Hamas is more isolated than ever and called for the release of American-Israeli hostages. "Hamas has every exit blocked except one, and that's to release our hostages if you want to live," he said.

Waltz also indicated that the Houthis in war-torn Yemen would be redesignated as a terrorist organization once Trump assumes office.

He also praised Israel's covert operations targeting Hezbollah communication devices in Lebanon.

"It's been unleashed because of what Israel and its leadership under Bibi Netanyahu did to Hezbollah the pager and walkie-talkie op. There's going to be some amazing movie about that one day, I think one of the most, the gutsiest, most effective covert-action ops in modern history. Because of that taking down Hezbollah, that everybody said couldn't be done and would be too provocative. Exposing Iran's air defenses so that they literally are naked right now and on their back foot."













