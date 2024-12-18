US lawmakers reach last-minute bipartisan deal to avoid government shutdown

US lawmakers on Tuesday night reached a last-minute bipartisan deal to avoid a government shutdown, according to media reports.

Current funding for major federal offices is set to expire at midnight on Friday, but Republicans and Democrats in Congress worked together to agree on a bill that would allow major government offices to remain open through at least March 14.

The deal would also increase disaster relief funding for Southeast states ravaged by hurricanes earlier in the year.

The measure would prevent thousands of federal employees from being furloughed for the next three months and keep important resources in place to run the federal government that would otherwise have been put on hold if lawmakers did not come up with an agreement.

Another crucial part of the bill establishes $100 billion in disaster relief funding for hurricane cleanup efforts in Southeastern states like Florida and North Carolina in the wake of Helene and Milton. Another $10 billion in aid will provide economic assistance to farmers and ranchers, and a one-year extension was granted for the federal farm bill to keep American agricultural policies in place such as community nutrition programs for low-income families.

The deal would also bring sweeping changes to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries in an effort to lower drug prices.

Republican leaders have argued that despite the high price tag, the stopgap bill will allow President-elect Donald Trump to give his input on the final deal. Republicans will control both chambers of Congress starting in the new year.

"We're going to take care of these obligations and get this done and then we're going to go to work in unified government in the 119th Congress that begins in January," said Republican Rep. Mike Johnson in an interview with PBS television station.

Not all Republicans agreed with the continued extension of government funding deadlines, citing unnecessary overspending.

"I think that our current path is a mistake," said Rep. Andy Ogles.

Senate Democrats countered that the spending bills are necessary to make sure the American people don't suffer.

"Across all of our funding bills, there are real consequences for real people, for our economy, and for our national security," said Sen. Patty Murray.

"So, yes, it's disappointing to be here again at the 11th hour waiting to simply kick the can down the road...rather than passing our bills into law that meet the needs of our country."

Lawmakers must still pass the bill by Friday's deadline before the Christmas holiday. The process seems to play out like this every year, agitating Republican lawmakers who do not agree with the deal.

"We get this negotiated crap and we're forced to eat this crap sandwich," said Rep. Chip Roy. "Why? Because freaking Christmas is right around the corner. It's the same dang thing every year: legislate by crisis, legislate by calendar, not legislate because it's the right thing to do."





