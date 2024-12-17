Trump says he held 'very good' telephone call with Netanyahu

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he held a "very good" telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but said the "real conversations" will begin after his inauguration next month.

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate that his team is "working very much on" the situation in the Middle East, saying: "We're trying to get the war to stop."

The incoming president described his conversation with Netanyahu as a "recap call more than anything else," but reiterated his public warning that hostages held in Gaza be released before he assume office.

"We had a very good talk. We discussed what is going to happen, and I'll be very available on Jan. 20," Trump said, referring to the date of his inauguration. "As you know, I gave warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date all hell's going to break out, and very strong."

Asked to elaborate on his threat that there will be "hell to pay" if hostages being held in Gaza are not released by the time he assumes office, Trump said "they're gonna have to determine what that means, but it means it won't be pleasant."

About 100 hostages remain in the besieged Gaza Strip following the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border raid on Israel in which an estimated 1,200 people were killed.

Widespread Israeli bombardment and assaults on the coastal enclaves have resulted in over 45,000 Palestinians being killed in Gaza, according to official Palestinian statistics. The UN estimates that some 70% of the dead have been women and children.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.