Trump insults Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau as ‘governor’

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they walk towards the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appeared to ridicule Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post Tuesday.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

Trump threatened a 25% tariff on goods imported to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico; Trudeau has not responded to the taunt, but he indicated Monday that Canada would respond with tariffs on goods such as crude oil and agricultural products.

"We will, of course, as we did eight years ago, respond to unfair tariffs in a number of ways," Trudeau said during an event in Halifax, according to the Canadian Press.

Trudeau was referring to the tit-a-tat tariffs imposed by Trump in 2018 during his first term. It ignited a trade war with Canada.

Trump is now threatening to do the same if the border with Canada is not beefed up to his satisfaction to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S.

"Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive," said Trudeau.