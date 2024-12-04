Trump team belatedly signs agreement for FBI vetting of appointees

After a series of awkward revelations from cabinet nominees left their future in doubt, the Trump transition team has signed an agreement enabling the FBI to conduct background checks for senior administration appointees, press reports said Wednesday.

This late move follows weeks of uncertainty over whether traditional vetting procedures would be adhered to, according to the New York Times. Vetting by Trump's own team failed to uncover reports of sexual and financial misconduct and public drunkenness among some cabinet nominees.

FBI background checks are normally a routine component of presidential transitions. They serve as a safeguard, ensuring that individuals entrusted with national security secrets or undergoing Senate confirmation meet the necessary standards.

However, President-elect Donald Trump initially delayed the process, reportedly exploring alternatives to the FBI and using its own lawyers and investigators, but with mixed results.

Under the new plan, Trump would grant security clearances to his appointees after his inauguration without Senate access to FBI files. Critics viewed this as a significant deviation from established norms, as it is the Senate which must approve of Trump's appointments, though Trump himself has urged the Senate to shirk this role.

Despite the new agreement, questions linger over the extent of cooperation.

The announcement did not clarify whether all nominees requiring security clearances or Senate confirmation would undergo FBI scrutiny.

This ambiguity leaves open the possibility of selective compliance.

EFFICIENCY OR UNCERTAINTY?



Susie Wiles, Trump's campaign manager and incoming White House chief of staff, defended the decision, stating it ensures the administration is "ready on Day 1" to carry out its program, according to the Times.

The transition team argued that submitting names for FBI checks would provide "additional insights" and help prepare them to lead complex federal agencies.

However, the process depends on individuals completing detailed forms. Traditionally, refusal to participate would disqualify a nominee.

Yet, given Trump's history of challenging presidential norms, there remains the potential for bypassing the normal vetting process, the Times said.

"There is no legal requirement obligating the president-elect to utilize FBI vetting," a source said, according to the media outlet.

It also mentioned that critics argue that this leaves room for unvetted individuals to receive security clearances or proceed to Senate confirmation.

DELAYS IN TRANSITION AGREEMENTS



The Trump transition team also faced criticism for delays in signing other standard agreements with the Biden White House.

One agreement, only recently signed, grants transition officials access to nonpublic information under ethics constraints.

This delay hampered "landing teams" from gaining critical briefings on agency operations.

Another agreement concerning government resources, such as office space and email, remains unsigned.

Instead, the Trump team has opted for privately funded administrative support, a move viewed by some as sidestepping established procedures, and also drawing on money from unnamed sources.

These revelations underscore broader concerns about the incoming administration's approach to transparency and adherence to institutional norms, two weak spots in Trump's first term, in 2017-2021.

While the signed agreement marks progress, its limited scope and lingering uncertainties have left lawmakers and observers cautious.

The degree of cooperation with the FBI and adherence to established processes will likely shape perceptions of the administration's commitment to governance norms.

As the transition unfolds, the broader implications of these decisions on national security and public trust remain to be seen.