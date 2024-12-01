Trump to nominate Kash Patel for FBI director

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he plans to appoint Kash Patel as new FBI director to replace Chris Wray.

Trump described Patel on his Truth Social platform as a "dedicated lawyer and investigator" who prioritizes America's interests and has focused on exposing corruption and ensuring justice throughout his career.

Wray would need to step down voluntarily or be dismissed by Trump before his term ends in 2027 for Patel to take control of the bureau.

Patel's appointment would also require Senate approval. Trump, however, did not ask for Wray to resign in the post.

Trump appointed Wray to head the FBI in 2017 after he fired James Comey.

Patel, 44, held key roles during Trump's first term, including chief of staff to the secretary of defense.

He also represented Trump in matters involving the National Archives and testified in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation.



