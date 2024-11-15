U.S. report details 757 UAP incidents, sparks calls for transparency on UFOs

The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon), along with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has submitted a report to Congress covering a total of 757 incidents related to "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)."

According to a written statement from the Pentagon, the report was prepared by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022.

The report highlights 485 UAP incidents between May 1, 2023, and June 1, 2024, alongside 272 additional UAP cases from 2021 and 2022 that were not previously reported to AARO.

The report notes that 118 of this year's reported incidents were resolved as related to balloons, birds, and drones, while investigations into other cases are ongoing.

As of June 1, 2024, AARO has reviewed more than 1,600 UAP cases, and efforts to analyze and understand the potential threats posed by these phenomena continue as part of a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies.

FORMER PENTAGON OFFICIAL CLAIMS "WE ARE NOT ALONE IN THE UNIVERSE" REGARDING UFOS

Former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo, in a session before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee, claimed that "we are not alone in the universe" when discussing "unidentified flying objects" (UFOs).

According to reports, the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee held a session titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), Revealing the Truth," in Washington.

Elizondo, a prominent former Pentagon official who has raised UFO-related concerns in recent years, told committee members, "UAPs are real. Excessive secrecy is leading to serious abuses by government officials, military personnel, and the public. All of this is being done to conceal the truth that we are not alone in the universe."

Elizondo further claimed that UFOs, referred to as UAPs by the U.S. government, are real and that he had previously investigated them as part of a secret Pentagon program.

He noted that much of the government's research on UFOs remains classified and stated, "Advanced technologies that were not created by our government or any other government are monitoring sensitive military installations around the world."

During the session, Elizondo was asked whether these "advanced technologies," which have been observed monitoring sensitive military sites globally, could be operated by aliens or private companies. Elizondo responded, "Maybe both."

Elizondo also mentioned that some individuals within the government had retaliated against those speaking about UFOs by harassing them or attempting to discredit their credibility.

He called on Congress and the new administration under President-elect Donald Trump to be more transparent regarding UAP programs.

RETIRED ADMIRAL TIM GALLAUDET SUPPORTS UFO CLAIMS AS EVIDENCE OF NON-HUMAN INTELLIGENCE

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet also supported Elizondo's claims, stating that non-human intelligence and their unknown technologies show that humanity is not the only advanced intelligence in the universe. He emphasized that the American public has the right to know about UFOs and their potential implications. Gallaudet firmly believes that UFOs are proof of a non-human superior intelligence.

CLAIMS OF A SECRET GOVERNMENT PROGRAM TO CONCEAL UFO REPORTS

Journalist Michael Shellenberger, speaking at the session, criticized the government's lack of transparency regarding what it knows about UAPs. He cited growing evidence that elements within the military and intelligence agencies have violated their constitutional duty to report operations to Congress. Shellenberger suggested that a secret program known as "Immaculate Constellation" was created within the U.S. government. This program allegedly collects UAP reports from military personnel and hides them away from the rest of the government and military.

Shellenberger emphasized that while it appears the U.S. government knows much more about UAPs than it has revealed, even those who believe the government has disclosed everything it knows should not oppose Congress's calls for greater transparency.