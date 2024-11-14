U.S. congress calls for transparency on UFOs and extraterrestrial intelligence

In a session held at the U.S. Congress, government officials and former military personnel discussed claims related to extraterrestrial intelligence and advanced technologies. The session, titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Revealing the Truth," focused on details regarding unidentified objects and events.

At the meeting organized by the U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight and Accountability Committee, allegations were raised about advanced technologies and extraterrestrial beings that have long been kept secret from the public.

Among the claims were objects such as spheres emerging from the ocean, disk-shaped objects, and flying entities with characteristics different from known military vehicles. Witnesses emphasized the need for greater transparency on the issue.

"SECRECY THREATENS NATIONAL SECURITY"

Former U.S. counterintelligence officer Luis Elizondo stated that excessive secrecy has a negative impact on loyal public servants and military personnel, saying, "Excessive secrecy is being applied to hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos."

Elizondo called for the government to develop a more open policy regarding UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Tim Gallaudet echoed similar sentiments, asserting, "This information should not be monopolized by a few appointed bureaucrats. The American people have the right to access these facts."

Gallaudet emphasized that UAP sightings pose significant national security risks, and argued that there could be concrete evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence.

THE ROLE OF NASA AND SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

Former NASA Administrator Michael Gold, who also participated in the session, highlighted the importance of bringing a scientific perspective to UAP research.

Gold pointed out that the stigma surrounding UAPs needs to be eliminated, stating, "The most effective tool to solve the UAP mystery is science. However, the intense resistance to NASA's involvement is making this research difficult."

Gold also suggested that artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies could aid in the examination of NASA's data archives.

This U.S. Congressional session has once again brought the demand for more public information on UFOs to the forefront. Officials are emphasizing the need for greater data sharing and public awareness.