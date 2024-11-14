Biden to become first sitting US President to visit Amazon rainforest

President Joe Biden will make a historic visit to the Amazon rainforest as part of a South America trip, marking the first time a sitting US president has traveled to the region, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced Wednesday.

"President Biden will visit the rainforest, engage with local leaders who are working to preserve and protect this critical ecosystem," Sullivan told reporters.

The South American tour will commence with a stop in Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he aims to highlight America's leading role in the Indo-Pacific.

"Over the last four years, he has markedly enhanced our strategic position in this vital region," said Sullivan.

After APEC, Biden will travel to Brazil, beginning with a landmark visit to the Amazon rainforest in Manaus.

"This will be the first-ever visit of a sitting U.S. president to the Amazon," said Sullivan, emphasizing that the visit underscores Biden's personal and national commitment to addressing climate change.

The trip will conclude with Biden's participation in the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro from Nov. 18 - 19.









