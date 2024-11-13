Trump names key campaign advisors to administration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reacts as he meets with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that four key advisors from his presidential campaign will assume senior roles in his incoming administration.

Trump announced that Dan Scavino will return to the White House as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff; Stephen Miller will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy and as Homeland Security Advisor; James Blair will take on the role of assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs and Taylor Budowich will be assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," Trump said in a statement.

"They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles."

Trump won the Nov. 5 election by securing 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to win, defeating his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.