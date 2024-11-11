Biden marks final Veterans Day as president

U.S. President Joe Biden marked his final Veterans Day as commander-in-chief Monday, hailing America's war heroes and pledging to extend their benefits before he leaves office.

"This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander-in-chief, it's been the greatest honor of my life to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us generation after generation after generation. You are the greatest fighting force, this is not hyperbole, the finest fighting force in the history of the world," he said in remarks delivered at Arlington National Cemetery.

As part of his pledge, Biden said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would extend the types of cancers covered under a 2022 law championed by the president, which expanded healthcare coverage and disability compensation for veterans exposed to deadly chemicals while serving.

"God willing, we will make sure that any rare condition you've developed is covered. We're committed to getting this rule in place by the end of my term," he said.

"Too many of our nation's veterans have served only to return home to suffer from permanent effects of poisonous chemicals. Too many have died like our son, Beau, and like Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson from whom the PACT Act was named," Biden added.