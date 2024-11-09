Elon Musk joins Trump, Zelenskyy post-election call: Report

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, joined a post-election telephone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CNN reported Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the discussion.

The call, held one day after Trump's election victory, was described by Zelenskyy as " excellent ," despite Trump's stance on possibly reducing US aid to Ukraine.

"I praised his family and team for their great work," said the Ukrainian president. "We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace."

Musk has not publicly confirmed his participation in the call.

Trump pledged to end the Russian war in Ukraine throughout his campaign but has yet to outline specific plans.



