UK premier congratulates Trump over ‘historic election victory’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his "historic election victory," according to an official statement Wednesday.

During their phone call, Starmer said he looked forward to working closely with Trump "across all areas of the special relationship," said a Downing Street spokesperson.

"From defense and security to growth and prosperity, the relationship between the UK and U.S. was incredibly strong and would continue to thrive for many years to come, the leaders agreed," said the statement.

Citing the situation in the Middle East, Starmer underscored the importance of regional stability.

"The leaders fondly recalled their meeting in September and President-elect Trump's close connections and affinity to the United Kingdom and looked forward to working with one another," added the spokesperson.

According to The Associated Press, Trump surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2024 US presidential election. Fox News and the AP both declared him the winner, while the official result is still pending.





