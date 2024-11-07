LATIN AMERICAN LEADERS REACT TO TRUMPS ELECTION WIN

Latin American leaders have congratulated former President Donald Trump, who beat Vice President Kamala Harris and was reelected to the White House as the 47th president of the United States.

- COLOMBIA

Colombia's left-wing President Gustavo Petro congratulated the newly-elected president but challenged Trump's promise to close the US border to undocumented migrants.

"The only way to seal the borders is through the prosperity of the communities of the south and the end of blockades," he said.

The Colombian president referred to the situation in the Gaza Strip, indicating that the US cannot support "genocide" in that region.

"The progressive possibility in the United States could not applaud the genocide in Gaza," he said in a statement.

Petro said climate collapse is a reality that must be addressed together. Trump, however, has repeatedly declared he does not believe in climate change.

- BRAZIL

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva congratulated Trump "on his election victory and return to the presidency of the United States."

"Democracy is the voice of the people and it must always be respected. The world needs dialogue and joint work to have more peace, development and prosperity. I wish the new government luck and success," said Lula.

Lula returned to office in 2023 after defeating far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who was often compared to Trump.

- ARGENTINA

Right-wing president Javier Milei congratulated Trump for "his formidable electoral victory."

"Now, Make America Great Again. You know that you can count on Argentina to carry out your task," he said.

Milei also reposted videos and pictures where they are seen together.

- MEXICO

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Trump's victory was "no cause for concern" for Mexico, but she would wait for official results to be announced.

"We are a free, independent, sovereign country and there will be good relations with the United States. I am convinced of this," she said at her morning news conference.

Later, Sheinbaum took to the X to express her "most sincere congratulations" to President-elect Trump.

"I am certain that we will continue to work together in a coordinated manner, with dialogue and respect for our sovereignties, to advance the broad bilateral agenda that links us," she wrote.

- EL SALVADOR

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador congratulated "the president-elect of the United States Donald Trump" on X. "May God bless and guide you."

- CHILE

Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren explained that Chile recognizes Trump's victory as president of the US and it will be President Gabriel Boric who will determine how to publicly communicate the recognition.

- PERU

The government of President Dina Boluarte congratulated Trump and said it hoped relations between the two countries would continue.

"We are sure that during his term, the strong strategic relationship between our countries in terms of investments, trade, and other important areas will continue to deepen and expand," according to a statement.

- VENEZUELA

The Venezuelan government also reacted to Trump's victory.

In a statement, the government said that "Venezuela will always be willing to establish good relations with the U.S. governments in a spirit of dialogue, respect and common sense."



