U.S. National Guard troops deployed to support election process in 15 states: Report

More than 250 National Guard troops have been mobilized in 15 U.S. states to support the election process, according to media reports Tuesday.

A National Guard spokesperson told CNN that the deployments are in Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

"A little less than half of the troops are assisting with cybersecurity missions," the spokesperson said, adding that the remaining troops are fulfilling support roles based on requests.

The report affirmed that 85 troops are on standby in Colorado, Washington, DC, Florida and Nevada, and are prepared to respond if needed.

On Oct. 29, it was reported that two ballot drop boxes set up for the presidential election in Oregon and Washington had been set on fire in an attack.