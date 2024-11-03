Bolton warns Trump may reject election results if he loses to Harris

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton expressed concerns that Donald Trump may refuse to accept the results of the presidential election if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5.

"No, I don't think so. And I think we should be ready for it," Bolton said Tuesday in an interview with CNN, when asked if he believes the former president would accept the results.

He emphasized the need for vigilance. "I think everybody ought to be ready because Trump never loses . And if he loses, it's because it's 'stolen' so it will be difficult," he said.

Bolton's remarks came amid Trump's efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, claiming he is already winning in key swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS reveals that a majority of American voters doubt the Republican nominee would concede if he loses.

Only 30% of registered voters believe Trump would accept defeat, while 73% think the Democratic nominee, Harris, would concede if she loses.

Among Harris supporters, 95% do not expect Trump to concede, whereas 57% of Trump supporters believe he would accept the results.

Bolton addressed Trump's controversial comments regarding former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, whom he criticized during a recent campaign event.

He said Trump's disdain for Cheney is rooted in her vote to impeach him after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. "The fact is, she voted to impeach him, after January the 6, and he cannot get it out of his head," said Bolton.

As the election approaches, the political landscape remains charged with uncertainty, particularly regarding the acceptance of its outcomes.



