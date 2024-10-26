At least 19 killed as passenger bus collides with truck in Mexico

At least 19 people were killed and six others seriously injured when a passenger bus collided with a double-trailer truck, local authorities reported.

A bus going from Tepic in western Mexico to Chihuahua in northwestern Mexico collided fatally near Zacatecas early Saturday.

Secretary General of Zacatecas Government Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza confirmed that the injured passengers were transported to a hospital in Zacatecas for medical treatment.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal Avila said on X that all security and emergency services have been mobilized to the accident site. "I send my condolences and solidarity to those who lost a loved one," he stated, promising to help all victims.

It was also reported that the truck driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by National Guard officers.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney General's Office has launched a criminal investigation, as the State Commission for Victim Assistance is coordinating support for victims and their families.